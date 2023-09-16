Atlanta Braves (96-51) will take on the Miami Marlins (76-72) at LoanDepot park on Saturday, September 16 at 4:10 PM ET. Currently sitting at 98 RBI, Ronald Acuna Jr. will be looking to drive in his 100th run of the year.

The Braves are listed as -140 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Marlins (+115). The over/under is 9 runs for this contest.

Braves vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Jared Shuster - ATL (4-3, 5.26 ERA) vs Bryan Hoeing - MIA (2-2, 4.04 ERA)

Braves vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Braves Moneyline Marlins Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -140 +115 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Braves vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 88 out of the 133 games, or 66.2%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Braves have a record of 76-32 (70.4%).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 58.3% chance to win.

The Braves have a 6-4 record over the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to go over the total eight times.

The Marlins have come away with 35 wins in the 78 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Marlins have won 20 of 42 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Marlins have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Miami and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +260 1st 1st

