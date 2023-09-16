The McNeese Cowboys (0-2) visit the Alcorn State Braves (0-2) at Jack Spinks Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Alcorn State ranks 25th-worst in total offense (227.5 yards per game), but has played a little better on defense, ranking 101st with 463 yards allowed per game. McNeese has been outplayed on both offense and defense this season, ranking 15th-worst in total offense (195 total yards per game) and eighth-worst in total defense (557 total yards allowed per game).

Alcorn State vs. McNeese Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Braves All-Access

Braves All-Access City: Fayette, Mississippi

Fayette, Mississippi Venue: Jack Spinks Stadium

Alcorn State vs. McNeese Key Statistics

Alcorn State McNeese 227.5 (106th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 195 (113th) 463 (93rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 557 (115th) 163.5 (39th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 67.5 (111th) 64 (120th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 127.5 (102nd) 2 (82nd) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (28th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (28th)

Alcorn State Stats Leaders

Aaron Allen has racked up 97 yards (48.5 ypg) on 10-of-19 passing this season.

The team's top rusher, Tyler Macon, has carried the ball 10 times for 124 yards (62 per game), scoring one time.

Jarveon Howard has been handed the ball 30 times this year and racked up 110 yards (55 per game) with one touchdown.

Malik Rodgers has hauled in two catches for 54 yards (27 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Monterio Hunt has hauled in one reception totaling 27 yards so far this campaign.

Tavarious Griffin has hauled in two grabs for 19 yards, an average of 9.5 yards per game.

McNeese Stats Leaders

Nate Glantz has recored 228 passing yards, or 114 per game, so far this season. He has completed 43.8% of his passes.

D'Angelo Durham has run the ball 25 times for 90 yards, with one touchdown.

Tre Simmons has run for 14 yards across five attempts.

Jihad Marks has hauled in 61 receiving yards on six catches to pace his team so far this season.

Jalen Johnson has seven receptions (on two targets) for a total of 59 yards (29.5 yards per game) this year.

Jon McCall's three targets have resulted in two receptions for 36 yards.

