If you live in Neshoba County, Mississippi and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

Neshoba County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

Philadelphia High School at Bay Springs High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

Bay Springs, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

Bogue Chitto High School at Ethel High School