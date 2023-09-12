When the Philadelphia Phillies (79-65) match up with the Atlanta Braves (94-50) at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday, September 12 at 6:40 PM ET, Zack Wheeler will be seeking his 200th K of the season (he's currently sitting at 192).

The Braves have been listed as -125 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Phillies (+105). The total is 8.5 runs for the game (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds on the under).

Braves vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Max Fried - ATL (7-1, 2.70 ERA) vs Wheeler - PHI (11-6, 3.44 ERA)

Braves vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Braves vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 130 times and won 86, or 66.2%, of those games.

The Braves have a 79-38 record (winning 67.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

Atlanta has a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves played as the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and finished 5-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Phillies have come away with 19 wins in the 42 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Phillies have come away with a win 13 times in 26 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Phillies have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+150) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+220) Michael Harris II 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+230) Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+210) Max Fried - - - -

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +275 1st 1st

