The Atlanta Braves, including Michael Harris II and his .513 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Monday at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II is hitting .291 with 24 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 25 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 12th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage, and 52nd in slugging.

In 82 of 119 games this year (68.9%) Harris II has picked up a hit, and in 27 of those games he had more than one (22.7%).

He has gone deep in 10.1% of his games this year, and 3.1% of his plate appearances.

Harris II has an RBI in 31 of 119 games this year, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 38.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (10.9%).

Other Braves Players vs the Phillies

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 63 .305 AVG .279 .341 OBP .325 .492 SLG .432 21 XBH 20 7 HR 7 25 RBI 22 39/9 K/BB 46/16 8 SB 12

Phillies Pitching Rankings