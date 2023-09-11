The Buffalo Bills' (0-0) injury report heading into their game against the New York Jets (0-0) currently has only one player. The matchup starts at 8:15 PM on Monday, September 11 from MetLife Stadium.

A season ago, the Bills were knocked out of the playoffs in the Divisional round after going 13-3. They scored 28.4 points per game (second in the league) while their defense conceded 17.9 (second).

The Jets' record was 7-10 in 2022, and they did not make the postseason. They scored 17.4 points per game on offense (29th in the NFL) while giving up 18.6 per contest on defense (fourth).

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Buffalo Bills Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Micah Hyde S Back Limited Participation In Practice

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

New York Jets Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Breece Hall RB Knee Questionable Duane Brown OT Shoulder Questionable Michael Carter II CB Elbow Full Participation In Practice Mekhi Becton OT Knee Questionable

Bills vs. Jets Game Info

When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, September 11, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV Info: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Rep the Bills or the Jets with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bills Season Insights (2022)

The Bills had the sixth-ranked defense last season (319.1 yards allowed per game), and they were better offensively, ranking second-best with 397.6 yards per game.

Buffalo made things happen on both sides of the ball last season, as it ranked second-best in scoring offense (28.4 points per game) and second-best in scoring defense (17.9 points allowed per game).

The Bills put up 258.1 passing yards per game offensively last season (seventh in NFL), and they surrendered 214.6 passing yards per game (15th) on the other side of the ball.

Defensively, Buffalo was a top-five unit in terms of rushing yards last season, ranking fifth-best by giving up just 104.6 rushing yards per game. It ranked seventh on offense (139.5 rushing yards per game).

The Bills ranked 15th in the NFL with an even turnover margin last season after forcing 27 turnovers (fourth in the NFL) and committing 27 (30th in the NFL).

Jets Season Insights (2022)

On defense, the Jets were a top-five unit last season, ranking fourth-best by giving up just 311.1 yards per game. They ranked 25th on offense (318.2 yards per game).

While New York ranked fourth-worst in the NFL in scoring offense with 17.4 points per game last season, it was a different story on the other side of the ball, as it ranked fourth-best (18.6 points per game allowed).

The Jets ranked 15th in passing yards last year (219.0 per game), but they excelled on defense, ranking third-best in the NFL with 189.4 passing yards allowed per game.

New York totaled 99.2 rushing yards per game offensively last season (25th in NFL), and it surrendered 121.6 rushing yards per game (16th) on defense.

The Jets forced 16 total turnovers (29th in NFL) last season and turned it over 23 times (17th in NFL) for a turnover margin of -7, the fifth-worst in the league.

Bills vs. Jets Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Bills (-1.5)

Bills (-1.5) Moneyline: Bills (-130), Jets (+110)

Bills (-130), Jets (+110) Total: 45.5 points

Sign up to live bet on the Bills-Jets matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.