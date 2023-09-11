Austin Riley vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Austin Riley (batting .279 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, three home runs, two walks and four RBI), battle starter Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Monday at 1:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Pirates.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is batting .276 with 27 doubles, a triple, 34 home runs and 49 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 27th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 52nd and he is 14th in slugging.
- Riley is batting .211 with two homers during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Riley has reached base via a hit in 99 games this year (of 140 played), and had multiple hits in 47 of those games.
- He has homered in 22.9% of his games in 2023, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 38.6% of his games this year, Riley has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 51.4% of his games this year (72 of 140), with two or more runs 23 times (16.4%).
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|70
|.299
|AVG
|.255
|.365
|OBP
|.312
|.554
|SLG
|.469
|34
|XBH
|28
|17
|HR
|17
|42
|RBI
|45
|74/26
|K/BB
|72/23
|2
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Phillies' 4.02 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (160 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies are sending Walker (15-5) to the mound for his 28th start of the season. He is 15-5 with a 4.21 ERA and 123 strikeouts through 147 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Monday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 31-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (4.21), 41st in WHIP (1.324), and 40th in K/9 (7.5) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.