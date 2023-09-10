The New Orleans Saints (0-0) and the Tennessee Titans (0-0) square off at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

How to Watch Saints vs. Titans

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: CBS

Saints Insights (2022)

The Saints racked up 19.4 points per game last season, comparable to the 21.1 per contest the Titans gave up.

The Saints averaged just 17.8 fewer yards per game (333.8) than the Titans allowed per matchup (351.6) last season.

Last season New Orleans averaged 116.6 rushing yards per game, 39.7 more than Tennessee allowed per outing (76.9).

The Saints turned the ball over five more times (25 total) than the Titans forced a turnover (20) last year.

Saints Home Performance (2022)

The Saints put up 21.3 points per game in home games (1.9 more than their overall average), and gave up 20.6 at home (0.3 more than overall).

The Saints racked up 340.9 yards per game at home (7.1 more than their overall average), and conceded 301 at home (13.8 less than overall).

New Orleans racked up 205 passing yards per game in home games (12.2 less than its overall average), and gave up 172.7 at home (11.7 less than overall).

The Saints racked up 135.9 rushing yards per game at home (19.3 more than their overall average), and gave up 128.3 at home (2.2 less than overall).

The Saints' offensive third-down percentage (42%) and defensive third-down percentage (43.1%) in home games were both higher than their overall averages of 40.2% and 41.6%, respectively.

Saints Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Tennessee - CBS 9/18/2023 at Carolina - ESPN 9/24/2023 at Green Bay - FOX 10/1/2023 Tampa Bay - FOX

