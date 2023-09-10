The New Orleans Saints' (0-0) injury report heading into their matchup with the Tennessee Titans (0-0) currently includes six players. The matchup begins at 1:00 PM on Sunday, September 10 from Caesars Superdome.

A year ago, the Saints failed to qualify for the playoffs after going 7-10. They put up 19.4 points per game (22nd in the league) while their defense allowed 20.3 (ninth).

In 2022, the Titans went 7-10 and failed to qualify for the postseason. They gave up 21.1 points per game (to rank 13th in the NFL) while scoring 17.5 per game (28th).

New Orleans Saints Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Tre'Quan Smith WR Groin Out Ryan Ramczyk OT Rest Limited Participation In Practice Marshon Lattimore CB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Juantavius Gray DB Shoulder Out Jimmy Graham TE Rest Limited Participation In Practice Kendre Miller RB Hamstring Questionable

Tennessee Titans Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Treylon Burks WR Knee Full Participation In Practice Trevon Wesco TE Rest Limited Participation In Practice Dillon Radunz OL Knee Questionable Tre Avery CB Hamstring Out DeAndre Hopkins WR Rest Limited Participation In Practice Arden Key OLB Calf Full Participation In Practice Will Levis QB Quad Full Participation In Practice Harold Landry OLB Abdomen Questionable

Saints vs. Titans Game Info

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Saints Season Insights (2022)

On the defensive side of the ball, the Saints were a top-five unit last season, ranking fifth-best by surrendering only 314.8 yards per game. They ranked 19th on offense (333.8 yards per game).

New Orleans put up 19.4 points per game on offense last year (22nd in NFL), and it allowed 20.3 points per game (ninth) on the defensive side of the ball.

The Saints had the 16th-ranked offense last season in terms of passing yards (217.2 passing yards per game), and they were more effective defensively, ranking second-best with just 184.4 passing yards allowed per game.

New Orleans averaged 116.6 rushing yards per game on offense last year (19th in NFL), and it surrendered 130.5 rushing yards per game (24th) on the other side of the ball.

With 14 forced turnovers (30th in NFL) against 25 turnovers committed (27th in NFL), the Saints' -11 turnover margin was the second-worst in the league last season.

Saints vs. Titans Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Saints (-3)

Saints (-3) Moneyline: Saints (-155), Titans (+130)

Saints (-155), Titans (+130) Total: 41.5 points

