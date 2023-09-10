How to Watch Premier Lacrosse League & More: Lacrosse Streaming Live - Sunday, September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Today's lacrosse slate features top teams in action. Among those games is Archers LC taking on Redwoods LC.
Watch lacrosse action on ESPN+!
Lacrosse Streaming Live Today
Watch Premier Lacrosse League: Archers LC vs Redwoods LC
- League: Premier Lacrosse League
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Make sure you're following along with lacrosse action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.