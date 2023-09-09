The No. 12 Utah Utes (1-0) take on the Baylor Bears (0-1) in college football action at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas. In the piece below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

When and Where is Utah vs. Baylor?

  • Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Waco, Texas
  • Venue: McLane Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Baylor 28, Utah 26
  • Utah has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.
  • The Utes have not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -300 or shorter.
  • Baylor has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.
  • The Bears have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +250.
  • The Utes have a 75.0% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Baylor (+7.5)
  • Thus far this year, Utah is undefeated against the spread.
  • Baylor is winless versus the spread this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (46.5)
  • Utah averages 24 points per game against Baylor's 31, amounting to 8.5 points over the matchup's over/under of 46.5.

Splits Tables

Utah

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 44.5 44.5
Implied Total AVG 25 25
ATS Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Over/Under Record 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Baylor

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 59 59
Implied Total AVG 43 43
ATS Record 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Over/Under Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

