The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (1-0) are heavy 31-point favorites on Saturday, September 9, 2023 against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-0). A 53-point over/under is set for the game.

Florida State has the 27th-ranked offense this season (494 yards per game), and have been less effective on defense, ranking 25th-worst with 460 yards allowed per game. With 441 total yards per game on offense, Southern Miss ranks 47th in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 26th, giving up 226 total yards per contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Southern Miss vs. Florida State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Location: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium TV Channel: ACC Network

Florida State vs Southern Miss Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Florida State -31 -110 -110 53 -110 -110 -10000 +2000

Looking to place a bet on Southern Miss vs. Florida State? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Week 2 Sun Belt Betting Trends

Southern Miss Betting Records & Stats

Southern Miss went 10-3-0 ATS last season.

Last year, eight Southern Miss games hit the over.

Last season, Southern Miss won two out of the seven games in which it was the underdog.

Southern Miss played as an underdog of +2000 or more once last season and won that game.

Bet on Southern Miss to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Southern Miss Stats Leaders

In 13 games last season, Frank Gore Jr. compiled 1,382 rushing yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 6.1 yards per carry.

In the receiving game, Gore chipped in 221 yards and zero touchdowns on 20 catches.

Jason Brownlee was a big contributor, tallying 891 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 55 receptions.

Jakarius Caston was an integral piece of the passing offense last year, posting 31 receptions for 446 yards and five touchdowns.

Zach Wilcke piled up 1,163 passing yards, nine touchdowns, nine interceptions and a 57.4% completion percentage in 13 games last season.

Daylen Gill hit the gridiron for 13 games, compiling 4.5 sacks to go with four TFL and 72 tackles.

On defense, Jay Stanley recorded 1.5 sacks to go with two TFL, 47 tackles, and five interceptions.

In 13 games, Santrell Latham posted 68 tackles, four TFL, and four sacks.

With one TFL, 71 tackles, and three interceptions, Malik Shorts made a big difference on D.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.