The Arizona Wildcats (1-0) visit the Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0) at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Mississippi State has been surging on both sides of the ball, ranking 21st-best in total offense (525 yards per game) and 16th-best in total defense (208 yards allowed per game). With 478 total yards per game on offense, Arizona ranks 35th in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 38th, allowing 264 total yards per contest.

We have more details below.

Mississippi State vs. Arizona Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Mississippi State vs. Arizona Key Statistics

Mississippi State Arizona 525 (32nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 478 (46th) 208 (15th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 264 (35th) 298 (9th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 186 (47th) 227 (70th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 292 (37th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (81st) 1 (52nd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (52nd)

Mississippi State Stats Leaders

Will Rogers has 227 pass yards for Mississippi State, completing 69% of his passes and throwing two touchdowns this season.

Jo'Quavious Marks has carried the ball 19 times for a team-high 127 yards (127 per game) with two scores. He has also caught four passes for 59 yards.

This season, Michael Wright has carried the ball five times for 95 yards (95 per game).

Creed Whittemore has hauled in four catches for 59 yards (59 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Lideatrick Griffin has been the target of four passes and hauled in four receptions for 33 yards, an average of 33 yards per contest.

Arizona Stats Leaders

Jayden de Laura has thrown for 285 yards (285 ypg) to lead Arizona, completing 75% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes and one interception this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 47 yards (47 ypg) on three carries with one touchdown.

Michael Wiley's team-high 52 rushing yards have come on 10 carries. He also leads the team with 57 receiving yards (57 per game) on six catches.

Tetairoa McMillan has registered three receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 65 (65 yards per game). He's been targeted six times and has one touchdown.

Jonah Coleman has caught three passes and compiled 59 receiving yards (59 per game) with one touchdown.

