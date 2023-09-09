The Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0) and Arizona Wildcats (1-0) will battle at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field in Starkville, Mississippi. Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Mississippi State vs. Arizona?

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network

Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Mississippi State 39, Arizona 22

Mississippi State 39, Arizona 22 This is the first time this season Mississippi State is playing as the moneyline favorite.

The Bulldogs have not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter.

The Wildcats have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +280 odds on them winning this game.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Bulldogs have an implied win probability of 77.8%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Mississippi State (-9)



Mississippi State (-9) Mississippi State has covered the spread every time so far this year.

The Bulldogs covered the spread in their only game when favored by 9 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (60.5)



Over (60.5) The total for the matchup of 60.5 is 25.5 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Mississippi State (48 points per game) and Arizona (38 points per game).

Splits Tables

Mississippi State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 59.5 59.5 Implied Total AVG 46 46 ATS Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Arizona

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.