The No. 15 Kansas State Wildcats (1-0) take on the Troy Trojans (1-0) at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Kansas State has been thriving on both sides of the ball, ranking 23rd-best in scoring offense (45 points per game) and best in scoring defense (0 points allowed per game). Troy's offense has been excelling, accumulating 48 points per game (18th-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 93rd by allowing 30 points per game.

We provide more details below.

Kansas State vs. Troy Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Watch this game on Fubo City: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

Kansas State vs. Troy Key Statistics

Kansas State Troy 588 (20th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 540 (27th) 227 (27th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 240 (30th) 228 (25th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 342 (6th) 360 (13th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 198 (83rd) 1 (39th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (124th) 0 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (50th)

Kansas State Stats Leaders

Will Howard has thrown for 297 yards (297 ypg) to lead Kansas State, completing 69.2% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes compared to one interception this season.

DJ Giddens has carried the ball 15 times for a team-high 128 yards on the ground.

Treshaun Ward has been handed the ball 11 times this year and racked up 56 yards (56 per game) with one touchdown.

RJ Garcia II's 119 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted seven times and has collected five catches and one touchdown.

Ben Sinnott has hauled in five receptions totaling 100 yards so far this campaign.

Phillip Brooks' six receptions have turned into 40 yards.

Troy Stats Leaders

Gunnar Watson leads Troy with 198 yards on 14-of-22 passing with four touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, Kimani Vidal, has carried the ball 25 times for 248 yards (248 per game) this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 54 receiving yards (54 per game) on two catches.

Jarris Williams has run for 48 yards across six attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Ethan Conner has collected 51 receiving yards (51 yards per game) and two touchdowns on four receptions.

Peyton Higgins has racked up 32 reciving yards (32 ypg) this season.

