Foster Moreau 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Foster Moreau, who has been somewhat of an afterthought in fantasy drafts this summer (drafted 47th among TEs; 446th overall), posted 52.2 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 31st at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep scrolling for more projections and numbers on the New Orleans Saints TE.
Foster Moreau Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|52.20
|33.81
|-
|Overall Rank
|232
|318
|446
|Position Rank
|30
|41
|47
Foster Moreau 2022 Stats
- Moreau compiled 420 receiving yards on 33 catches with two scores last year. He posted 24.7 yards per game (on 54 targets).
- Moreau picked up 10.3 fantasy points -- three receptions, 43 yards and one touchdown -- in his best performance last year, in Week 10 against the Indianapolis Colts.
Foster Moreau 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|Cardinals
|3.0
|4
|3
|30
|0
|Week 3
|@Titans
|4.4
|4
|3
|44
|0
|Week 7
|Texans
|2.8
|5
|3
|28
|0
|Week 8
|@Saints
|3.1
|9
|6
|31
|0
|Week 9
|@Jaguars
|2.4
|5
|2
|42
|0
|Week 10
|Colts
|10.3
|4
|3
|43
|1
|Week 11
|@Broncos
|3.3
|3
|1
|33
|0
|Week 12
|@Seahawks
|9.3
|7
|3
|33
|1
|Week 13
|Chargers
|3.2
|3
|1
|32
|0
|Week 14
|@Rams
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Patriots
|2.0
|2
|2
|20
|0
|Week 16
|@Steelers
|1.9
|3
|2
|19
|0
|Week 17
|49ers
|5.5
|3
|3
|55
|0
|Week 18
|Chiefs
|1.0
|1
|1
|10
|0
