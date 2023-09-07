What can we count on from Bryan Edwards this season from a fantasy football perspective? Keep scrolling to find out more about the New Orleans Saints WR and his season-long prospects.

Is Edwards on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Bryan Edwards Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 1.50 11.82 - Overall Rank 516 515 967 Position Rank 195 187 295

Similar Players to Consider

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Bryan Edwards 2022 Stats

Edwards was targeted five times last season and piled up 15 receiving yards on three receptions. He delivered 1.4 receiving yards per game.

In his best performance last year -- Week 5 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- Edwards accumulated 1.0 fantasy points. His stat line: one catch, 10 yards.

Rep Edwards and the New Orleans Saints with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bryan Edwards 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Saints 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 2 @Rams 0.2 2 1 2 0 Week 5 @Buccaneers 1.0 1 1 10 0 Week 8 Panthers 0.3 1 1 3 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.