Sean Murphy vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Sean Murphy (.317 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Dakota Hudson and the St. Louis Cardinals at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy is batting .268 with 21 doubles, 20 home runs and 41 walks.
- Murphy has had a hit in 58 of 94 games this season (61.7%), including multiple hits 21 times (22.3%).
- He has homered in 19 games this season (20.2%), homering in 5.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Murphy has an RBI in 36 of 94 games this season, with multiple RBI in 17 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 45 of 94 games this season, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.
Other Braves Players vs the Cardinals
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|47
|.271
|AVG
|.265
|.371
|OBP
|.381
|.482
|SLG
|.542
|19
|XBH
|22
|8
|HR
|12
|30
|RBI
|37
|48/20
|K/BB
|40/21
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.68 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 142 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in the league.
- Hudson (5-1 with a 4.02 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his eighth of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander went seven innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 4.02, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .248 against him.
