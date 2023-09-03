Ronald Acuña Jr. vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Ronald Acuna Jr. (.733 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Atlanta Braves play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Bobby Miller. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his last game against the Dodgers.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ronald Acuña Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna has 184 hits and an OBP of .419 to go with a slugging percentage of .582. All three of those stats are tops among Atlanta hitters this season.
- He ranks fourth in batting average, first in on base percentage, and fifth in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- Acuna is batting .391 with three homers during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.
- Acuna has picked up a hit in 104 of 135 games this year, with multiple hits 59 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 22.2% of his games this season, and 5.1% of his plate appearances.
- Acuna has an RBI in 53 of 135 games this season, with multiple RBI in 18 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- He has scored in 63.0% of his games this season (85 of 135), with two or more runs 29 times (21.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|68
|.336
|AVG
|.338
|.431
|OBP
|.407
|.577
|SLG
|.587
|32
|XBH
|35
|14
|HR
|18
|37
|RBI
|48
|39/42
|K/BB
|35/29
|29
|SB
|34
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.20 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (162 total, 1.2 per game).
- Miller (8-3) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 4.00 ERA in 87 2/3 innings pitched, with 79 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.00, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are batting .236 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.