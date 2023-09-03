Matt Olson -- with a slugging percentage of .366 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the mound, on September 3 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Olson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson is hitting .264 with 24 doubles, three triples, 43 home runs and 87 walks.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 62nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 13th and he is sixth in slugging.

Olson has reached base via a hit in 90 games this year (of 135 played), and had multiple hits in 36 of those games.

In 36 games this year, he has hit a long ball (26.7%, and 7.1% of his trips to the plate).

In 44.4% of his games this year, Olson has picked up at least one RBI. In 30 of those games (22.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in 14 contests.

He has scored in 78 games this season (57.8%), including 22 multi-run games (16.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 69 .276 AVG .254 .381 OBP .364 .617 SLG .537 36 XBH 34 23 HR 20 57 RBI 55 71/41 K/BB 80/46 1 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings