Oddsmakers have listed player props for Marcus Semien and others when the Texas Rangers host the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Field on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Twins Game Info

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: FOX

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Jordan Montgomery Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Montgomery Stats

Jordan Montgomery (8-10) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 27th start of the season.

In 26 starts this season, he's earned 16 quality starts.

Montgomery has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 26 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

The 30-year-old's 3.19 ERA ranks seventh, 1.201 WHIP ranks 25th, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 32nd among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Montgomery Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Twins Aug. 27 5.1 4 3 3 4 2 at Diamondbacks Aug. 21 8.0 4 0 0 6 1 vs. Angels Aug. 15 6.0 6 1 1 9 0 at Athletics Aug. 9 6.0 7 2 2 5 1 vs. Marlins Aug. 4 6.0 6 2 2 6 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Semien Stats

Semien has put up 152 hits with 32 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 60 walks. He has driven in 81 runs with 13 stolen bases.

He's slashing .273/.346/.453 so far this year.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Sep. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Aug. 30 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Mets Aug. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Aug. 28 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Twins Aug. 27 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Seager Stats

Corey Seager has 125 hits with 35 doubles, 26 home runs, 43 walks and 81 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .342/.407/.652 so far this year.

Seager enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, two home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Seager Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Sep. 1 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Mets Aug. 30 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Mets Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Aug. 28 3-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 at Twins Aug. 27 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Correa Stats

Carlos Correa has 103 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 53 walks and 57 RBI.

He's slashed .222/.304/.390 on the year.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rangers Sep. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Guardians Aug. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Rangers Aug. 27 0-for-4 2 0 0 0

