The Mississippi State Bulldogs (0-0) play an FCS opponent, the SE Louisiana Lions (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.

Mississippi State averaged 31.6 points per game on offense last year (43rd in the FBS), and it allowed 23.1 points per game (40th) on the other side of the ball. SE Louisiana ranked 53rd in scoring defense last season (26.0 points allowed per game), but it excelled on the offensive side of the ball, ranking 18th-best in the FCS with 35.3 points per game.

For more about this contest, including where and how to watch on SEC Network, read on.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Mississippi State vs. SE Louisiana Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Mississippi State vs. SE Louisiana Key Statistics (2022)

Mississippi State SE Louisiana 392.9 (57th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 441.0 (11th) 344.5 (42nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 395.1 (119th) 82.5 (129th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 198.6 (25th) 310.4 (10th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 242.4 (41st) 19 (74th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (116th) 21 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (7th)

Mississippi State Stats Leaders (2022)

Will Rogers' previous season stat line: 3,963 passing yards (304.8 per game), 414-for-610 (67.9%), 35 touchdowns and eight picks.

Last year Jo'Quavious Marks took 113 rushing attempts for 582 yards (44.8 per game) and scored nine touchdowns. When it comes to receiving, he also caught 48 passes for 288 yards (22.2 per game).

Dillon Johnson churned out 499 yards on 90 carries (38.4 yards per game), with three rushing touchdowns last year. He was also successful in the air, catching 47 passes for 274 yards (21.1 per game).

In the previous season, Rara Thomas grabbed 44 passes (on 69 targets) for 626 yards (48.2 per game). He also found the end zone seven times.

Rufus Harvey produced last year, catching 53 passes for 505 yards and three touchdowns. He collected 38.8 receiving yards per game.

Lideatrick Griffin hauled in 40 passes for 502 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 38.6 yards per game last year.

SE Louisiana Stats Leaders (2022)

Eli Sawyer averaged 123.5 yards passing per outing and threw for 11 touchdowns last season.

Carlos Washington Jr. compiled 715 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground during last year's campaign.

Cephus Johnson ran for eight touchdowns on 611 yards a year ago.

Gage Larvadain averaged 53.6 yards on 4.5 receptions per game and compiled two receiving touchdowns in 2022.

Maurice Massey averaged 40.4 receiving yards on 2.7 targets per game in 2022, scoring four touchdowns.

CJ Turner caught 23 passes on his way to 396 receiving yards and four touchdowns a season ago.

Rep your team with officially licensed Mississippi State or SE Louisiana gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.