How to Watch Liga MX: Soccer Streaming Live - Saturday, September 2
The Liga MX schedule today is not one to miss. The outings include Necaxa squaring off against Club Leon at Estadio Leon.
If you are looking for live coverage of today's Liga MX action, we've got you covered. Check out the links below.
Liga MX Streaming Live Today
Watch Club Leon vs Necaxa
Necaxa (0-2-4) travels to match up with Club Leon (2-1-3) at Estadio Leon.
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ViX+
- Favorite: Club Leon (-215)
- Underdog: Necaxa (+550)
- Draw: (+350)
Watch Club Santos Laguna vs Pumas UNAM
Pumas UNAM (2-3-1) makes the trip to play Club Santos Laguna (2-2-2) at Estadio TSM Corona in Torreón.
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Club Santos Laguna (+100)
- Underdog: Pumas UNAM (+240)
- Draw: (+290)
Watch Tigres UANL vs Queretaro FC
Queretaro FC (2-1-2) journeys to play Tigres UANL (3-2-1) at Estadio Universitario (UANL) in Nuevo Leon Nuevo.
- Game Time: 9:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: Univision
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Tigres UANL (-200)
- Underdog: Queretaro FC (+550)
- Draw: (+320)
Watch Cruz Azul vs CF America
CF America (2-2-1) is on the road to face Cruz Azul (1-1-4) at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.
- Game Time: 11:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: Univision
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: CF America (-105)
- Underdog: Cruz Azul (+265)
- Draw: (+280)
