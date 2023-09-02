The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (0-0) face an FCS opponent, the Alcorn State Braves (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at M.M. Roberts Stadium.

Offensively, Southern Miss ranked 83rd in the FBS with 25.3 points per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 45th in points allowed (371.7 points allowed per contest). Alcorn State ranked 100th in the FCS in scoring offense (20.7 points per game) and 44th in scoring defense (24.9 points allowed per game) last season.

Alcorn State vs. Southern Miss Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Hattiesburg, Mississippi Venue: M.M. Roberts Stadium

Alcorn State vs. Southern Miss Key Statistics (2022)

Alcorn State Southern Miss 339.7 (84th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 349.3 (86th) 320.8 (21st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 371.7 (69th) 177.1 (38th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 141.6 (80th) 162.6 (111th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 207.7 (96th) 1 (39th) Turnovers (Rank) 26 (123rd) 2 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 22 (22nd)

Alcorn State Stats Leaders (2022)

Aaron Allen threw for 1,074 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

Jarveon Howard racked up 12 rushing touchdowns on 115.5 yards per game last season.

Niko Duffey rushed for 348 yards and one touchdown last season.

Monterio Hunt averaged 36.9 yards on 1.8 receptions per game and compiled three receiving touchdowns in 2022.

Malik Rodgers averaged 31.2 receiving yards on 1.9 targets per game in 2022, scoring two touchdowns.

Juan Anthony Jr. averaged 30.2 receiving yards per game on 1.9 targets per game a season ago.

Southern Miss Stats Leaders (2022)

Last year Zach Wilcke recorded 1,163 passing yards (89.5 per game), a 57.4% completion percentage, nine touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

Frank Gore Jr. churned out 1,382 rushing yards (106.3 per game) and nine touchdowns last season. In the receiving game, he made 20 catches for 221 yards.

Janari Dean churned out 191 yards on 62 carries (14.7 yards per game), with three rushing touchdowns last season.

In the previous year, Jason Brownlee grabbed 55 passes (on 115 targets) for 891 yards (68.5 per game). He also found the end zone eight times.

Jakarius Caston also impressed receiving last year. He bagged 31 receptions for 446 yards and five touchdowns. He was targeted 45 times.

Tiaquelin Mims hauled in 23 passes on 36 targets for 368 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 28.3 receiving yards per game.

