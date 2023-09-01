Mississippi BetMGM Promo Code - First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
If you haven't played on BetMGM before but have been wanting to give it a shot, getting started is easy. First, use your computer, phone, or mobile device to sign up, and ensure you have a method of payment ready to make your first deposit. Then just click our link and let the BetMGM site or app walk you through the registration process.
Looking to wager on one of today's matchups but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. It's that simple! If the team you picked does bring home the win, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.
While it can be a little more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a better payout in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.
An easier way to bet is to wager on a game's over/under (or point total). All you have to do is pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be higher or lower than the set "total" at the end of the contest. It's that simple.
Games to Bet on Today
Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Location: New York City, New York
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Bucks (-3.5)
- Bucks Moneyline: -165
- Knicks Moneyline: +140
- Total: 241.5
Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Celtics (-2.5)
- Celtics Moneyline: -150
- Lakers Moneyline: +125
- Total: 234.5
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Miami, Florida
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Heat (-2.5)
- Heat Moneyline: -150
- 76ers Moneyline: +125
- Total: 226.5
New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles
- League: NFL
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Eagles (-13.5)
- Eagles Moneyline: -900
- Giants Moneyline: +600
- Total: 43
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- League: NFL
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Chiefs (-10.5)
- Chiefs Moneyline: -600
- Raiders Moneyline: +425
- Total: 40.5
Baltimore Ravens vs. San Francisco 49ers
- League: NFL
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Location: Santa Clara, California
- TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: 49ers (-6)
- 49ers Moneyline: -275
- Ravens Moneyline: +220
- Total: 46.5
Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Nuggets (-6.5)
- Nuggets Moneyline: -275
- Warriors Moneyline: +220
- Total: 233.5
Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Suns (-4.5)
- Suns Moneyline: -185
- Mavericks Moneyline: +150
- Total: 237.5
