Mississippi BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Wanting to use BetMGM to make a wager? Signing up is easy. Just get your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will walk you through the process.

If you're wanting to put money on a game game today but want some help getting started, here's a quick rundown. Betting the moneyline, spread, and over/under are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with -110 odds and the team you picked does win, you'd get back $19.

While it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the point spread can provide a bigger payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the bet.

Seeking a simpler way to bet on a game? Try wagering on the over/under (or point total). Simply pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams at the end of the contest will be higher or lower than the over/under. That's all there is to it. If you, say, bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110), you'd get back $19 if the final score is higher than the set point total.

Games to Bet on Today

Prairie View A&M Panthers vs. UTSA Roadrunners

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: UTSA (-3.5)

UTSA (-3.5) UTSA Moneyline: -165

-165 Prairie View A&M Moneyline: +140

+140 Total: 149.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: BSNO, KJZZ (Watch on Fubo)

BSNO, KJZZ (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Pelicans (-8.5)

Pelicans (-8.5) Pelicans Moneyline: -350

-350 Jazz Moneyline: +275

+275 Total: 238.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Portland State Vikings vs. Eastern Washington Eagles

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Cheney, Washington

Cheney, Washington TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Eastern Washington (-2.5)

Eastern Washington (-2.5) Eastern Washington Moneyline: -145

-145 Portland State Moneyline: +120

+120 Total: 149.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Long Beach State Beach vs. CSU Fullerton Titans

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Location: Fullerton, California

Fullerton, California TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: CSU Fullerton (-1.5)

CSU Fullerton (-1.5) CSU Fullerton Moneyline: -140

-140 Long Beach State Moneyline: +115

+115 Total: 144.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, BSDET (Watch on Fubo)

NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, BSDET (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Celtics (-16.5)

Celtics (-16.5) Celtics Moneyline: -2000

-2000 Pistons Moneyline: +1000

+1000 Total: 231.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Oakland Golden Grizzlies vs. Cleveland State Vikings

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Cleveland State (-2.5)

Cleveland State (-2.5) Cleveland State Moneyline: -145

-145 Oakland Moneyline: +120

+120 Total: 147.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Central Arkansas Bears vs. Oklahoma Sooners

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Oklahoma (-29.5)

Oklahoma (-29.5) Total: 146.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

UCLA Bruins vs. Oregon State Beavers

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Location: Corvallis, Oregon

Corvallis, Oregon TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Watch on Fubo)

Pac-12 Network (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Oregon State (-6.5)

Oregon State (-6.5) Oregon State Moneyline: -275

-275 UCLA Moneyline: +220

+220 Total: 127.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Charlotte Hornets vs. Los Angeles Lakers

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California TV Channel: SportsNet LA, BSSE (Watch on Fubo)

SportsNet LA, BSSE (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Lakers (-13.5)

Lakers (-13.5) Lakers Moneyline: -1100

-1100 Hornets Moneyline: +675

+675 Total: 228.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

CSU Northridge Matadors vs. Cal Poly Mustangs

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Location: San Luis Obispo, California

San Luis Obispo, California TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Cal Poly (-4.5)

Cal Poly (-4.5) Cal Poly Moneyline: -200

-200 CSU Northridge Moneyline: +165

+165 Total: 140.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.