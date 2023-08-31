Bookmakers have listed player props for Ronald Acuna Jr., Mookie Betts and others when the Atlanta Braves visit the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.

Braves vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Spencer Strider Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Strider Stats

The Braves will hand the ball to Spencer Strider (15-4) for his 27th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Strider will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

In 26 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 24-year-old's 3.52 ERA ranks 17th, 1.057 WHIP ranks sixth, and 13.9 K/9 ranks first.

Strider Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Giants Aug. 25 7.0 3 1 1 9 1 vs. Giants Aug. 18 7.0 1 0 0 10 1 at Mets Aug. 12 7.0 3 0 0 6 4 at Pirates Aug. 7 2.2 5 6 6 3 3 vs. Angels Aug. 1 6.2 5 1 1 9 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has recorded 178 hits with 31 doubles, three triples, 29 home runs and 69 walks. He has driven in 79 runs with 61 stolen bases.

He's slashing .334/.416/.567 on the season.

Acuna has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Aug. 30 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Rockies Aug. 29 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Rockies Aug. 28 4-for-5 4 1 5 8 2 at Giants Aug. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Aug. 26 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 24 doubles, three triples, 43 home runs, 86 walks and 112 RBI (135 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He's slashed .271/.379/.590 on the season.

Olson takes a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last 10 games he is hitting .270 with three doubles, a triple, six walks and four RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Aug. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Rockies Aug. 29 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Rockies Aug. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Giants Aug. 27 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Giants Aug. 26 3-for-5 1 0 2 4 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Betts Stats

Betts has 36 doubles, a triple, 36 home runs, 76 walks and 94 RBI (156 total hits). He has swiped 10 bases.

He's slashing .316/.410/.611 on the season.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 30 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 29 2-for-3 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Aug. 27 3-for-5 2 1 3 6 0 at Red Sox Aug. 26 3-for-6 1 0 1 4 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Freeman Stats

Freddie Freeman has 180 hits with 52 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs, 59 walks and 90 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.

He has a slash line of .342/.416/.591 so far this season.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 30 2-for-4 2 1 2 6 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 28 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Red Sox Aug. 27 3-for-5 1 0 0 5 0 at Red Sox Aug. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

