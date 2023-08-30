How to Watch the Braves vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 30
The Atlanta Braves and Marcell Ozuna will take the field against the Colorado Rockies and Charlie Blackmon on Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET in the final game of a three-game series at Coors Field.
Braves vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-high 247 home runs in total.
- Atlanta leads MLB with a .501 slugging percentage this season, racking up 499 extra-base hits.
- The Braves have an MLB-best .276 batting average.
- Atlanta has the most prolific offense in MLB play, scoring 5.8 runs per game (763 total runs).
- The Braves are the top team in MLB play this season with a .345 on-base percentage.
- The Braves strike out 8.1 times per game, the sixth-fewest mark in the majors.
- Atlanta's pitching staff is No. 1 in the majors with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Atlanta has a 3.81 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 12th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.261).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Darius Vines starts for the first time this season for the Braves.
- The righty will make his MLB debut at 25 years old.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/25/2023
|Giants
|W 5-1
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Logan Webb
|8/26/2023
|Giants
|W 7-3
|Away
|Max Fried
|Ryan Walker
|8/27/2023
|Giants
|L 8-5
|Away
|Jared Shuster
|Tristan Beck
|8/28/2023
|Rockies
|W 14-4
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Austin Gomber
|8/29/2023
|Rockies
|W 3-1
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Peter Lambert
|8/30/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Darius Vines
|Kyle Freeland
|8/31/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Julio Urías
|9/1/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|9/2/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Bobby Miller
|9/3/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Clayton Kershaw
|9/5/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|-
|Zack Thompson
