Austin Riley vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Austin Riley, with a slugging percentage of .385 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Colorado Rockies, with Peter Lambert on the hill, August 29 at 8:40 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run and a walk) in his last game against the Rockies.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -182)
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is batting .276 with 25 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 47 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is 16th in the league in slugging.
- Riley has gotten at least one hit in 70.0% of his games this season (91 of 130), with more than one hit 43 times (33.1%).
- He has gone deep in 22.3% of his games this year, and 5.4% of his chances at the plate.
- Riley has picked up an RBI in 50 games this season (38.5%), with two or more RBI in 22 of them (16.9%).
- In 51.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 23 games with multiple runs (17.7%).
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|64
|.301
|AVG
|.252
|.361
|OBP
|.314
|.547
|SLG
|.469
|32
|XBH
|25
|15
|HR
|16
|40
|RBI
|43
|70/24
|K/BB
|67/23
|2
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.60).
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 190 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (second-most in the league).
- Lambert (3-4 with a 4.92 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his ninth of the season.
- In his last time out on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the right-hander tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.92, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .258 against him.
