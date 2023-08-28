Michael Harris II vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Michael Harris II (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points below season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Explore More About This Game
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II is hitting .283 with 21 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 24 walks.
- He ranks 15th in batting average, 76th in on base percentage, and 59th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.
- Harris II has picked up a hit in 70 of 106 games this season, with multiple hits 23 times.
- In 10 games this year, he has homered (9.4%, and 3% of his trips to the dish).
- Harris II has an RBI in 27 of 106 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 37.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (11.3%).
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|56
|.305
|AVG
|.264
|.346
|OBP
|.313
|.494
|SLG
|.413
|19
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|6
|22
|RBI
|19
|36/9
|K/BB
|41/15
|8
|SB
|11
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.54).
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 188 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Gomber will aim to secure his 10th win when he gets the start for the Rockies, his 27th of the season. He is 9-9 with a 5.48 ERA and 86 strikeouts through 136 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the left-hander went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (5.48), 56th in WHIP (1.474), and 56th in K/9 (5.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
