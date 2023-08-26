Ronald Acuña Jr. vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Saturday, Ronald Acuna Jr. (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a triple) and the Atlanta Braves play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Walker. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ronald Acuña Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Giants Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Giants Pitching Matchup
|Braves vs Giants Player Props
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna leads Atlanta with an OBP of .418, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .570.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks third in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.
- Acuna will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 in his last outings.
- Acuna has gotten at least one hit in 76.4% of his games this season (97 of 127), with more than one hit 55 times (43.3%).
- Looking at the 127 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 26 of them (20.5%), and in 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Acuna has had an RBI in 49 games this season (38.6%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (12.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 63.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 21.3%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|60
|.336
|AVG
|.332
|.431
|OBP
|.405
|.577
|SLG
|.563
|32
|XBH
|29
|14
|HR
|14
|37
|RBI
|37
|39/42
|K/BB
|33/26
|29
|SB
|29
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Giants have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.00).
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 138 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Walker gets the start for the Giants, his 11th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.14 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when the righty tossed a scoreless third of an inning against the Philadelphia Phillies without giving up a hit.
- The 27-year-old has a 2.14 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 34 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .244 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.