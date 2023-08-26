On Saturday, Ronald Acuna Jr. (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a triple) and the Atlanta Braves play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Walker. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Ryan Walker

Ryan Walker TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna leads Atlanta with an OBP of .418, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .570.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks third in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.

Acuna will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 in his last outings.

Acuna has gotten at least one hit in 76.4% of his games this season (97 of 127), with more than one hit 55 times (43.3%).

Looking at the 127 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 26 of them (20.5%), and in 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

Acuna has had an RBI in 49 games this season (38.6%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (12.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 63.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 21.3%.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 60 .336 AVG .332 .431 OBP .405 .577 SLG .563 32 XBH 29 14 HR 14 37 RBI 37 39/42 K/BB 33/26 29 SB 29

Giants Pitching Rankings