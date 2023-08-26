Orlando Arcia vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Orlando Arcia, with a slugging percentage of .212 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the San Francisco Giants, with Ryan Walker on the mound, August 26 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Giants.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia is hitting .275 with 17 doubles, 14 home runs and 31 walks.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks 35th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 61st and he is 72nd in slugging.
- Arcia has gotten a hit in 66 of 105 games this season (62.9%), with more than one hit on 28 occasions (26.7%).
- Looking at the 105 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 14 of them (13.3%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Arcia has had an RBI in 32 games this year (30.5%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (13.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 40 games this season (38.1%), including multiple runs in 11 games.
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|48
|.289
|AVG
|.260
|.352
|OBP
|.313
|.454
|SLG
|.412
|16
|XBH
|15
|8
|HR
|6
|29
|RBI
|18
|43/17
|K/BB
|34/14
|1
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Giants' 4.00 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 138 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Walker gets the start for the Giants, his 11th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.14 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he threw a scoreless third of an inning against the Philadelphia Phillies without surrendering a hit.
- In 34 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 2.14 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .244 to opposing batters.
