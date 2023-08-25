The Atlanta Braves and Sean Murphy (.412 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy is batting .271 with 18 doubles, 20 home runs and 40 walks.

Murphy has reached base via a hit in 55 games this year (of 88 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.

In 19 games this year, he has homered (21.6%, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate).

In 38.6% of his games this year, Murphy has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 19.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 42 games this year, with multiple runs 11 times.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 42 .272 AVG .270 .374 OBP .386 .488 SLG .561 19 XBH 19 8 HR 12 30 RBI 35 46/20 K/BB 39/20 0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings