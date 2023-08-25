Friday's contest at Fenway Park has the Los Angeles Dodgers (78-48) matching up with the Boston Red Sox (68-60) at 7:10 PM ET (on August 25). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 win for the Dodgers, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Lance Lynn (9-9, 5.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Red Sox will counter with Kutter Crawford (6-6, 3.56 ERA).

Dodgers vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, August 25, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Dodgers vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Dodgers 6, Red Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won eight of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

In their last game with a spread, the Dodgers covered the spread.

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 104 times this season and won 65, or 62.5%, of those games.

This season Los Angeles has won 56 of its 90 games, or 62.2%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Dodgers, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

Los Angeles has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 705.

The Dodgers have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.22).

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Boston and its opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 contests.

The Red Sox have won in 34, or 53.1%, of the 64 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Boston has a mark of 24-15 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Boston is the sixth-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging five runs per game (638 total).

Red Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.34 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup August 19 Marlins W 3-1 Caleb Ferguson vs Eury Pérez August 19 Marlins W 3-1 Julio Urías vs Braxton Garrett August 22 @ Guardians L 8-3 Bobby Miller vs Noah Syndergaard August 24 @ Guardians W 6-1 Clayton Kershaw vs Xzavion Curry August 24 @ Guardians W 9-3 Caleb Ferguson vs Gavin Williams August 25 @ Red Sox - Lance Lynn vs Kutter Crawford August 26 @ Red Sox - Julio Urías vs James Paxton August 27 @ Red Sox - Bobby Miller vs Tanner Houck August 28 Diamondbacks - Bobby Miller vs Zac Gallen August 29 Diamondbacks - Clayton Kershaw vs Merrill Kelly August 30 Diamondbacks - Lance Lynn vs Brandon Pfaadt

Red Sox Schedule