Braves vs. Giants Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 25
Friday's game between the Atlanta Braves (82-44) and San Francisco Giants (66-61) matching up at Oracle Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 10:15 PM ET on August 25.
The probable pitchers are Spencer Strider (14-4) for the Braves and Logan Webb (9-9) for the Giants.
Braves vs. Giants Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves vs. Giants Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 5, Giants 4.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Giants
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Read More About This Game
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Braves' last 10 games.
- The Braves have won 74, or 65.5%, of the 113 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Atlanta has a record of 60-25, a 70.6% win rate, when favored by -150 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Braves.
- Atlanta leads MLB with 729 runs scored this season.
- The Braves have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 19
|Giants
|W 6-5
|Yonny Chirinos vs Logan Webb
|August 20
|Giants
|L 4-3
|Max Fried vs Jakob Junis
|August 21
|Mets
|L 10-4
|Allan Winans vs David Peterson
|August 22
|Mets
|W 3-2
|Bryce Elder vs Tylor Megill
|August 23
|Mets
|W 7-0
|Charlie Morton vs José Quintana
|August 25
|@ Giants
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Logan Webb
|August 26
|@ Giants
|-
|Max Fried vs TBA
|August 27
|@ Giants
|-
|Bryce Elder vs TBA
|August 28
|@ Rockies
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Austin Gomber
|August 29
|@ Rockies
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Peter Lambert
|August 30
|@ Rockies
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Kyle Freeland
