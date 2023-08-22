Travis d'Arnaud vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Travis d'Arnaud (.361 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Atlanta Braves play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Tylor Megill. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate
- d'Arnaud has 11 doubles, nine home runs and 16 walks while hitting .255.
- d'Arnaud has gotten at least one hit in 57.7% of his games this season (30 of 52), with multiple hits 12 times (23.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in eight games this year (15.4%), homering in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- d'Arnaud has had an RBI in 19 games this season (36.5%), including eight multi-RBI outings (15.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 38.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (5.8%).
Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|28
|.220
|AVG
|.282
|.301
|OBP
|.325
|.451
|SLG
|.455
|9
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|13
|17/10
|K/BB
|30/6
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Mets have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender 157 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Megill makes the start for the Mets, his 19th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 5.53 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 28-year-old has put up a 5.53 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .298 to opposing hitters.
