Marcell Ozuna -- hitting .405 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the hill, on August 22 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he smacked two homers in his most recent appearance (going 2-for-4) against the Mets.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

Tylor Megill TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna has 17 doubles, 26 home runs and 42 walks while batting .254.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 81st, his on-base percentage ranks 84th, and he is 24th in the league in slugging.

In 67.6% of his 108 games this season, Ozuna has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 23 games this season (21.3%), leaving the park in 6% of his trips to the plate.

In 34.3% of his games this year, Ozuna has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 41.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.4%.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 50 .275 AVG .231 .352 OBP .298 .559 SLG .430 26 XBH 17 16 HR 10 33 RBI 29 51/25 K/BB 52/17 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings