John Isner plays Facundo Diaz Acosta to begin play in the US Open in New York, New York (in the round of 128). In his previous tournament (the Western & Southern Open), he was eliminated by Jordan Thompson in the round of 64. Isner's odds to win it all at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center are +30000.

Isner at the 2023 US Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10

August 21 - September 10 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Isner's Next Match

Isner will begin play at the US Open by facing Diaz Acosta in the round of 128 on Monday, August 28 (at 11:00 AM ET).

Isner currently has odds of -250 to win his next match against Diaz Acosta.

John Isner Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +30000

Isner Stats

Isner is coming off a defeat in the Round of 64 at the Western & Southern Open, at the hands of No. 55-ranked Thompson, 6-7, 6-7.

The 38-year-old Isner is 10-15 over the past year and is still looking for his first tournament win.

Isner is 7-11 on hard courts over the past year.

Isner has played 27.5 games per match in his 25 matches over the past year across all court types.

On hard courts, Isner has played 18 matches over the past 12 months, and 25.9 games per match.

Isner, over the past 12 months, has won 87.0% of his service games and 11.1% of his return games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past year, Isner has won 88.4% of his games on serve and 10.3% on return.

