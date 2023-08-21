After bowing out in the round of 32 of the Truist Atlanta Open in his most recent tournament (losing to Aleksandar Vukic), Ethan Quinn will begin the US Open against Bernabe Zapata Miralles (in the round of 128). Quinn's odds are +50000 to win this event at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Quinn at the 2023 US Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10

August 21 - September 10 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Quinn's Next Match

In his opening match at the US Open, on Monday, August 28 (at 11:00 AM ET) in the round of 128, Quinn will play Zapata Miralles.

Ethan Quinn Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +50000

Quinn Stats

In his previous tournament, the Truist Atlanta Open, Quinn was defeated in the Round of 32 by No. 82-ranked Vukic, 6-7, 3-6.

In three tournaments over the past 12 months, Quinn is 1-3 and has yet to win a title.

In two hard-court tournaments over the past 12 months, Quinn is 0-2 in matches.

Quinn, over the past year, has played four matches across all court surfaces, and 20.8 games per match.

In his two matches on a hard surface over the past 12 months, Quinn has averaged 24.5 games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Quinn has won 67.4% of his games on serve, and 20.0% on return.

Quinn has been victorious in 65.4% of his service games on hard courts and 8.7% of his return games over the past year.

