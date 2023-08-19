On Saturday, Orlando Arcia (.190 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 146 points below season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Orlando Arcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia is hitting .280 with 17 doubles, 13 home runs and 28 walks.

Among qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 26th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage, and 68th in slugging.

Arcia has gotten a hit in 64 of 99 games this season (64.6%), with at least two hits on 27 occasions (27.3%).

He has homered in 13 games this season (13.1%), leaving the park in 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Arcia has an RBI in 30 of 99 games this season, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 38.4% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 11.1%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 47 .296 AVG .264 .354 OBP .317 .458 SLG .420 15 XBH 15 7 HR 6 26 RBI 18 39/14 K/BB 33/14 1 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings