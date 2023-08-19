RC Celta de Vigo versus Real Sociedad is a game to see on a Saturday LaLiga slate that features a lot of compelling contests.

Information on how to watch Saturday's LaLiga action is available for you.

LaLiga Streaming Live Today

Watch Real Sociedad vs RC Celta de Vigo

RC Celta de Vigo (0-0-1) makes the trip to take on Real Sociedad (0-1-0) at Reale Arena.

Watch UD Almeria vs Real Madrid

Real Madrid (1-0-0) travels to play UD Almeria (0-0-1) at Estadio de los Juegos Mediterraneos in Almería.

Watch CA Osasuna vs Athletic Bilbao

Athletic Bilbao (0-0-1) is on the road to face CA Osasuna (1-0-0) at Estadio El Sadar in Pamplona.

