Michael Harris II and his .409 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (72 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the New York Yankees and Randy Vasquez on August 16 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-5 against the Yankees.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Yankees Starter: Randy Vasquez
  • TV Channel: BSSO
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Discover More About This Game

Michael Harris II At The Plate

  • Harris II is batting .287 with 18 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 24 walks.
  • Harris II has gotten a hit in 65 of 97 games this season (67.0%), with at least two hits on 21 occasions (21.6%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 9.3% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 24 games this year (24.7%), Harris II has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (8.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 38.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (11.3%).

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
44 GP 53
.320 AVG .261
.366 OBP .314
.517 SLG .399
16 XBH 15
6 HR 5
19 RBI 17
28/9 K/BB 39/15
7 SB 9

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
  • The Yankees have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.06).
  • The Yankees rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (149 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Vasquez makes the start for the Yankees, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 1.89 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Friday, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • The 24-year-old has a 1.89 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .176 to opposing hitters.
