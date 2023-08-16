Matt Olson vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Matt Olson -- hitting .417 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the New York Yankees, with Randy Vasquez on the hill, on August 16 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Yankees.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Randy Vasquez
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Olson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Yankees Player Props
|Braves vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson leads Atlanta in total hits (124) this season while batting .276 with 66 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 35th, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is second in the league in slugging.
- Olson enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .500 with three homers.
- Olson has picked up a hit in 68.9% of his 119 games this year, with multiple hits in 28.6% of those games.
- In 36 games this season, he has hit a long ball (30.3%, and 8% of his trips to the dish).
- Olson has an RBI in 57 of 119 games this season, with multiple RBI in 28 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 14 contests.
- He has scored in 70 games this season (58.8%), including 22 multi-run games (18.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|60
|.294
|AVG
|.260
|.398
|OBP
|.376
|.674
|SLG
|.567
|36
|XBH
|30
|23
|HR
|20
|56
|RBI
|51
|62/38
|K/BB
|70/42
|1
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.06).
- The Yankees rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (149 total, 1.2 per game).
- Vasquez gets the start for the Yankees, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 1.89 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was in relief on Friday when the right-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 1.89, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .176 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.