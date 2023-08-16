Matt Olson -- hitting .417 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the New York Yankees, with Randy Vasquez on the hill, on August 16 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Yankees.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Randy Vasquez

Randy Vasquez TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Olson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson leads Atlanta in total hits (124) this season while batting .276 with 66 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 35th, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is second in the league in slugging.

Olson enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .500 with three homers.

Olson has picked up a hit in 68.9% of his 119 games this year, with multiple hits in 28.6% of those games.

In 36 games this season, he has hit a long ball (30.3%, and 8% of his trips to the dish).

Olson has an RBI in 57 of 119 games this season, with multiple RBI in 28 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 14 contests.

He has scored in 70 games this season (58.8%), including 22 multi-run games (18.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 60 .294 AVG .260 .398 OBP .376 .674 SLG .567 36 XBH 30 23 HR 20 56 RBI 51 62/38 K/BB 70/42 1 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings