On Wednesday, August 16, Ronald Acuna Jr.'s Atlanta Braves (77-42) host Gleyber Torres' New York Yankees (60-60) at Truist Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:20 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -210 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Yankees +170 moneyline odds. The game's over/under has been set at 10 runs.

Braves vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton - ATL (11-10, 3.71 ERA) vs Randy Vasquez - NYY (2-1, 1.89 ERA)

Braves vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Braves vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 106 times and won 69, or 65.1%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter, the Braves have a 25-10 record (winning 71.4% of their games).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 67.7% chance to win.

The Braves were favored on the moneyline in each of their last 10 games, and they went 7-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Yankees have been chosen as underdogs in 40 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (37.5%) in those games.

The Yankees have been listed as an underdog of +170 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Braves vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Travis d'Arnaud 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+165) Austin Riley 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+110) Matt Olson 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+100) Michael Harris II 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+135) Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+140)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +325 1st 1st

