Nicky Lopez -- with a slugging percentage of .400 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the hill, on August 14 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (4-for-6 with a double, a home run and five RBI) against the Mets.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

Lopez is batting .229 with six doubles, three triples, a home run and 21 walks.

Lopez has gotten a hit in 26 of 60 games this season (43.3%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (13.3%).

He has gone deep in only one game this year.

Lopez has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (16.7%), with more than one RBI in three of those games (5.0%).

In 26.7% of his games this year (16 of 60), he has scored, and in five of those games (8.3%) he has scored more than once.

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 29 .186 AVG .260 .360 OBP .311 .271 SLG .354 4 XBH 6 0 HR 1 6 RBI 12 12/16 K/BB 18/5 2 SB 2

Yankees Pitching Rankings