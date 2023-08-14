Eddie Rosario Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Yankees - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
On Monday, Eddie Rosario (.290 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Atlanta Braves play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is batting .244 with 19 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 24 walks.
- In 58.7% of his 104 games this season, Rosario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 104 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 14 of them (13.5%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Rosario has had at least one RBI in 26.0% of his games this year (27 of 104), with two or more RBI 14 times (13.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 36.5% of his games this year (38 of 104), he has scored, and in seven of those games (6.7%) he has scored more than once.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|51
|.246
|AVG
|.243
|.280
|OBP
|.304
|.480
|SLG
|.414
|19
|XBH
|18
|11
|HR
|5
|31
|RBI
|20
|50/9
|K/BB
|44/15
|0
|SB
|2
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.01).
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (145 total, 1.2 per game).
- Schmidt gets the start for the Yankees, his 24th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 4.23 ERA and 110 strikeouts through 115 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.23, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opponents have a .260 batting average against him.
