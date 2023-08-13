The Atlanta Braves, including Michael Harris II (.351 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Citi Field

Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Read More About This Game

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II is hitting .291 with 18 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks.

In 67.0% of his games this season (63 of 94), Harris II has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (22.3%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in 9.6% of his games this season, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Harris II has driven in a run in 23 games this season (24.5%), including eight games with more than one RBI (8.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 37 times this year (39.4%), including 11 games with multiple runs (11.7%).

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 52 .324 AVG .266 .364 OBP .320 .532 SLG .408 16 XBH 15 6 HR 5 18 RBI 17 27/7 K/BB 38/15 7 SB 9

Mets Pitching Rankings