On Sunday, Matt Olson (batting .350 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Citi Field

Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson has 119 hits, which leads Atlanta hitters this season, while batting .270 with 65 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 47th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 13th and he is second in slugging.

Olson is batting .350 with three homers during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Olson has gotten at least one hit in 68.1% of his games this season (79 of 116), with at least two hits 32 times (27.6%).

He has homered in 30.2% of his games in 2023 (35 of 116), and 8% of his trips to the dish.

Olson has driven in a run in 56 games this year (48.3%), including 27 games with more than one RBI (23.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 14 contests.

In 68 of 116 games this year, he has scored, and 21 of those games included multiple runs.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 59 .288 AVG .254 .389 OBP .370 .679 SLG .553 36 XBH 29 23 HR 19 56 RBI 49 61/35 K/BB 69/41 1 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings