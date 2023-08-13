Marcell Ozuna -- hitting .282 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the hill, on August 13 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Mets.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Marcell Ozuna? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna has 14 doubles, 23 home runs and 37 walks while batting .240.

He ranks 110th in batting average, 108th in on base percentage, and 40th in slugging among the qualified batters in baseball.

Ozuna enters this game on a 10-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .261.

Ozuna has recorded a hit in 66 of 100 games this season (66.0%), including 18 multi-hit games (18.0%).

In 21.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.

Ozuna has driven in a run in 34 games this year (34.0%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (14.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 40.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.0%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 49 .249 AVG .231 .322 OBP .299 .508 SLG .429 21 XBH 16 13 HR 10 28 RBI 26 47/20 K/BB 52/17 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings