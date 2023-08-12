In the semifinals of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers on Saturday, Tommy Paul (ranked No. 14) takes on Jannik Sinner (No. 8).

Sinner has -250 odds to win against Paul (+200).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Tommy Paul vs. Jannik Sinner Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers

The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Saturday, August 12

Saturday, August 12 Venue: Sobeys Stadium

Sobeys Stadium Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Tommy Paul vs. Jannik Sinner Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jannik Sinner has a 71.4% chance to win.

Tommy Paul Jannik Sinner +200 Odds to Win Match -250 +450 Odds to Win Tournament -110 33.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 18.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 52.4% 43 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Tommy Paul vs. Jannik Sinner Trends and Insights

Paul is coming off a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 win over No. 1-ranked Carlos Alcaraz in Friday's quarterfinals.

Sinner won 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 versus Gael Monfils in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Paul has played 27.1 games per match (23.4 in best-of-three matches) in his 60 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

Paul has played 39 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 26.7 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches).

In the past year, Sinner has competed in 66 total matches (across all court types), winning 57.2% of the games. He averages 24.6 games per match (20.5 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set.

Sinner has played 43 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 24.0 games per match (20.2 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set while winning 56.9% of games.

In two head-to-head meetings, Paul and Sinner have split 1-1. Paul claimed their last battle on June 22, 2022, winning 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Paul and Sinner have been equally balanced, each claiming three of six sets against the other.

Including all matches between Paul and Sinner, each has claimed 31 games.

Sinner and Paul have faced off two times, and they have averaged 31.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.